Metro attack case is adjourned

A case against a man accused of threatening behaviour on the Metro in Jarrow has been adjourned.

Brandon Robert Lee Cairns is alleged to have carried out the offence on December 5.

The 21-year-old, from West Percy Street, North Shields, had been due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates, earlier today, for trial.

The case was adjourned, to a date later this month, to allow a mental health assessment to be carried out.

A further case against Cairns, due to be heard later today, alleging he assaulted a Metro ticket inspector at South Shields, on December 10, was also adjourned.

Cairns was not present during the hearing and denies both charges.