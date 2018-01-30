Metro commuters face delays following power fault

Metro passengers are being warned to expect delays on services this morning due to an earlier power fault.

Commuters travelling between St James and South Shields in both directions are being advised to leave more time for their journey following a power fault at Gateshead Stadium.

The power fault occurred at 7.29am and the train was at a halt for eight minutes, causing knock-on delays.

A Nexuus spokesman said: “A train developed a power fault this morning when it was at Gateshead Stadium.

"The train had to be returned to the depot.

"The knock -on effect was some delays on the South Shields line due to there being a gap in service.

"We apologise to customer for the inconvenience.

“Nexus has secured Government funding to replace our 40 year-old Metro train fleet faults like this can be eradicated.”