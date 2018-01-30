Metro commuters face delays following 'power issue '

Metro passengers are being warned to expect delays on services this morning due to an earlier 'power issue.'

Commuters travelling between St James and South Shields in both directions are being advised to leave more time for their journey following the earlier problem in the Felling area.

On Twitter a Metro spokesman said: "Due to an earlier power issue in the Felling area there are delays on the St James - South Shields line in both directions.

"Where possible please leave extra time for your journey.

"Thank you for your patience."