Metro disruption to continue as South Shields line closure comes to an end

A five-week line closure between two South Shields Metro stations is due to come to an end - but the disruption is set to continue for passengers.

Services are set to resume between Chichester and South Shields on Sunday after they were closed to allow work on the town’s £21million transport interchange.

The platform closure is required as part of the works to get the town's £21m new bus and Metro interchange ready to open next year.

But will passengers will now be able to travel from Chichester to South Shields from platform one, trains will be unable to stop on platform two.

This means, those wishing to travel to Newcastle will need to board a train into the town and remain on it when it terminates, as it will then travel back towards Newcastle.

People travelling from South Shields to Chichester are advised to remain on the train until Tyne Dock, change to platform 1 and return to Chichester platform 1.

A Nexus spokesperson said: “We’re on course to resume Metro services to South Shields from the start of our timetable on Sunday morning.

“From Sunday there will then be a closure of Platform 2 at Chichester Metro station and that will still mean some disruption to customers, who should allow extra journey time if heading towards Newcastle from Chichester, or if heading from South Shields to alight at Chichester.

“The platform closure is required as part of the works to get the town’s £21m new bus and Metro interchange ready to open next year. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Nexus, has been carrying out track and signalling upgrades to allow trains to be able to call at the new interchange.