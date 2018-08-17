Metro misery as power fault suspends trains

A power supply fault has suspended Metro trains between Monument and South Shields.

Nexus, the operator of the Tyne and Wear Metro service, has confirmed that no trains are running between the centre of Newcastle and South Shields in either direction.

Passengers are being advised to use the Go North East bus replacement service.

The bus service is accepting tickets on the 27 58 X10, Q1, Q2, 56 and the 9.

Engineers are currently looking for the cause of the fault.

A Metro spokesman said; "No trains between Monument and South Shields in both directions due to power supply fault.

"We have had an unexpected fault with the overhead lines.

"Sorry for any inconvenience caused."