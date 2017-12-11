Metro misery as trains fail due to severe weather

Passengers travelling on the Metro this morning will face delays as services are affected by the severe weather.

Nexus, the operator or the Tyne and Wear Metro service, announced that those travelling on trains from the airport to South Hylton and from St James to South Shields are facing delays of around 30 minutes.

Metro said that delays have been caused by the severe weather which has led to train faults.

One train is missing on the Green Line from the airport to South Hylton, trains are not running to timetable and there are delays of around 30 minutes.

Three trains are missing on the Yellow line from St James to South Shields, trains are not running to timetable and there are delays of around 35 minutes.

A Nexus spokesman said there are no additional peak services this morning due to train faults caused by the severe cold, but said trains are running to all destinations and a core service is in operation.

A Nexus spokesman said: “This morning’s peak trains have been withdrawn due to faults caused by the severe cold weather.

“Metro is running to all destinations buy not to timetable.

"Passengers will noticr trains feeling a lot busier due to the peak services not running.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience.”