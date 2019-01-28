Metro passengers warned of line closures as work scheduled on overhead lines

Metro passengers have been warned of partial line closures at the weekend as work takes place on overhead power lines.

On Sunday February 3 there will be no trains between Heworth and Jarrow and Brockley Whins stations, affecting both the Sunderland and South Shields lines.

A replacement bus service is running during the closures.

The number 900 will be calling at or close to all stations between Heworth and Jarrow and bus 901 between Heworth and Brockley Whins.

A Metro spokesman said: "​Your journey will take longer so please leave extra time for travel.

"For help planning your journey call 0191 20 20 747 (open Monday - Friday 8.00am - 6.00pm) or use the Live Travel Map."

Here are replacement bus stop locations and bus timetables.