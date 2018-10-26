Metro service between Bede and South Shields resume after power failure

A signaling power failure halted services on the South Tyneside Metro line this morning.

There were no trains running between Bede and South Shields with the current replacement bus service between South Shields and Chichester extended to Jarrow.

In addition to the replacement bus service number 900, tickets are also being accepted on Go North East buses 26 and 27.

Metro said the the signal fault was connected to building work on the new interchange.

Services in both directions have now resumed, subject to delays.

The planned line closure between Chichester and South Shields is still in place with the replacement buses operating.