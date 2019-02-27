Metro services delayed due to signalling fault caused by 'suspected cable theft'

There have been delays on the Metro system today due to signalling problems caused by a suspected cable theft.

Services were suspended between Park Lane and South Hylton in Sunderland due to a signalling fault.

Bosses have apologised for the inconvenience and said that Metro tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach buses.

The services have now resumed in Sunderland as far as Park Lane, but trains remain suspended between Park Lane and South Hylton.

The service tweeted: "SERVICE SUSPENSION: Service is suspended between Park Lane and South Hylton in both directions due to suspected cable theft on Network Rail infrastructure.

"Metro tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach bus numbers 8, 10, 11 and 20.

"Sorry for the inconvenience caused.

Metro tweeted earlier: "We have received information from Network Rail that this incident is suspected cable theft.

"Their engineers will make repairs as soon as they can.

"We will keep you updated on progress."