Metro services running to normal timetable after delays caused by 'suspected cable theft'

Metro services are running to normal timetable once again following hours of disruption due to a suspected cable theft.

Services were suspended between Park Lane and South Hylton in Sunderland due to a signalling fault.

Bosses apologised for the inconvenience and said that Metro tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach buses.

Metro says that the service suspension has now been lifted and trains are running to all destinations.

Metro tweeted: "The service suspension between Park Lane and South Hylton has been lifted.

"Trains are running to all destinations, thank you for your patience during this time."