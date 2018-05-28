Metro services suspended after second cable theft in a fortnight

Metro passengers are again facing transport misery this morning after a services were suspended due to a cable theft.

Trains are off between South Shields and Pelaw following the overnight theft in the Hebburn area.

Metro tickets are being accepted on the Go North East 26 and 27 bus services between Heworth and South Shields.

It is the second time in a fortnight that services have been knocked out due to a cable theft, and there have been several similar incidents in recent years.

Northumbria Police have appealed for information, and a £1,000 reward was offered for information after the incident on May 16.

A Nexus spokesman said: “Services have been halted between Pelaw and South Shields due cable theft over night.

“Staff are at the scene and have carried out the repairs.

“This has been reported to the police and we are offering £1,000 reward for information that leads to the thieves being caught.”

It is understood repairs are nearing completion and it is hoped trains will resume service soon.

