Metro shutdown latest: Limited service restored across Tyne and Wear network

A limited Metro rail service is now operating as workers tackle a major fault which earlier paralysed the entire Tyne and Wear network.

Nexs, which runs services throughout Sunderland and South Tyneside, tweeted just after 11am: "A limited Metro service is now running. However, this is subject to major delay in some areas.

"Metro tickets and passes are currently still being accepted on all Arriva, Stagecoach and Go North East (services)."

Metro services director Chris Carson added: “Following this morning’s major disruption with Metro, I can now confirm that trains are beginning to enter service. However, significant delays remain across the network.



“The fault with our radio system had a major impact on services and it is anticipated the service will be in full operation by this afternoon. I apologise to all our passengers for this inconvenience.”



“Ticket acceptance on Arriva, Go North East and Stagecoach buses including the bus replacement services from Manors to North Shields and Heworth to South Shields are still in operation until the Metro service is fully resumed.”

Train travellers using Northern services from Sunderland to Newcastle and Middlesbrough are already contending with a reduced timetable on Saturday due to strike action by the Rail and Maritime Transport (RMT) workers union.