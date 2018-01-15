Metro trains suspended on key part of track

Metro passengers in South Tyneside are facing disruption after the service was suspended.

No trains are running between Hebburn and South Shields because an overhead line is down in the Chichester area.

Metro has apologised to those affected, and says the bus number 27 will accept Metro tickets.

A Nexus spokesman said: “Metro services are suspended between Hebburn and South Shields due to a section of overhead line which has come down.

"No trains are stuck between stations.

“The overhead line is down in the Chichester area and staff are on the scene to carry out the repairs.

“Metro tickets are being accepted on service 27. Replacement buses, five in total, are in operation in the affected area.

“We are sorry for the disruption to Metro services.”