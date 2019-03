Trains on the Metro system have been withdrawn this evening because there are no available crew.

Metro says there are delays of up to 15 minutes between St James' in Newcastle and South Shields stations.

Metro tweeted: "Two trains have been withdrawn from service due to no available train crew.

"We now have two gaps in the service of up to 15 mins to trains running between St James and South Shields.

"Please leave extra time for your journey if you're travelling in the area."