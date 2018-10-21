Metro warning of 'major delays' across system due to signalling problems and failed train

There are major delays across the Metro system after signalling problems.

The malfunction at Pelaw has now been resolved but there are currently delays of up to 35 minutes between Airport and South Hylton, up to 40 minutes between St James and South Shields and up to 15 minutes between South Gosforth and Pelaw.

The problems came on the back of hold-ups caused by two broken down trains earlier today.

Services were suspended this morning between Heworth and Pelaw.

The disruption occurred around 8am and lasted for an hour, with replacement bus services running.

Then a second breakdown around 1.30pm meant delays of up to 35 minutes to services between St James and Chicester on the South Tyneside line.