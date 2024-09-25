Metrocentre launches its brand new Santa’s Elf Academy for Christmas 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Children can become one of Santa’s little helpers this festive season.

The Metrocentre, in Gateshead, is launching a brand new interactive Christmas experience for families across the North East and beyond this festive season.

From Saturday, November 16, Santa’s Elf Academy will open in the Lower Blue Mall to create a “magical, hands-on adventure” that brings the enchantment of Christmas to life for children and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Atkinson, marketing manager at Metrocentre, has expressed her delight at being able to bring the new festive experience to the Gateshead shopping centre.

She commented: “We’re really excited to introduce our new Santa’s Elf Academy to Metrocentre this Christmas.

“This immersive experience is designed to bring the joy of Christmas to life in a whole new way.

“It’s a chance for children to become part of Santa’s story and create memories they’ll treasure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Metrocentre is always a magical place during the countdown to Christmas, and this new experience will not only enhance that but make it an even better destination for families to visit.”

The Metrocentre is set to launch Santa's Elf Academy for the 2024 festive season. | Other 3rd Party

What are the dates and times?

Santa’s Elf Academy gets underway from Saturday, November 16, and will run on various days and times up until 2pm on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24).

Does it cost?

The event is ticketed, meaning that you need to pre-book before attending Santa’s Elf Academy.

Organisers have stated that there may be last-minute tickets available via an on-site QR code but these are subject to availability so it will be best to book in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are priced from £10 per child during off-peak times and £12 per child during peak times - with £5 entry for adults on all dates.

Babies in arms do not require a ticket for Santa’s Elf Academy if attending with siblings but each family group must purchase at least one child ticket.

Tickets are on sale now via: https://metrocentre.digitickets.co.uk/tickets.

What activities will there be?

The interactive experience will see children join Santa and his helpers to master the essential skills that are needed to become honorary elves.

Guests to Santa’s Elf Academy will take part in:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Lights Laser Training : Children will take on the ultimate laser maze challenge as part of their elf training.

: Children will take on the ultimate laser maze challenge as part of their elf training. Stealthy Present-Placing Practice : Kids will practice their gifting techniques to ensure presents are delivered with precision.

: Kids will practice their gifting techniques to ensure presents are delivered with precision. An Elf & Fitness Class: Young elves will engage in fun, energetic activities designed to get them moving and fit, preparing them for the busy holiday season ahead.

Each session will also include a personal visit with Santa, where each child will receive a special gift.

There promises to be plenty of photo opportunities throughout the sessions and every child who completes the Academy will receive a special memento to commemorate their experience.

What ages is Santa’s Elf Academy suitable for?

Organisers have stated that the experience will be engaging for children aged from 18 months to ten-years-old but it is open to families of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How long do the sessions last?

The sessions are designed to last approximately 25-30 minutes.

It is recommended that visitors arrive no more than five minutes before their booked time slot.

Are there any dedicated inclusive sessions?

Bosses at the Metrocentre have ensured that the first half-an-hour of sessions on Thursday and Sunday mornings are dedicated for those with Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities (SEND).

These sessions have been created with SEND persons in mind and as a result, are much quieter and calmer than the other Santa’s Elf Academy sessions.

The SEND sessions will also have a reduced capacity.