Metros back on between Jarrow and South Shields after overhead line issue

Metro passengers faced disruption after the service was suspended between Jarrow and South Shields.

There were no trains between the two South Tyneside stations between 12pm about 2pme.

A tweet from Metro said: "No trains between Jarrow and South Shields in both directions from approximately 12pm until approximately 2pm due to problem with the overhead line.

"A bus replacement service, the number 900, is now calling at or near to all stations between Jarrow and South Shields."

Shortly before 2pm, Metro revealed that the service has resumed.

A tweet from Metro said: "The line between Jarrow and South Shields is now open.

"Trains are frequent in this area but not to timetable. Thank you for your patience."