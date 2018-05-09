Mining memorabilia sells for £6,000 in auction

An auction of mining memorabilia sold for £6,000 in South Tyneside.

The Boldon Auction Galleries held its Antique and Interiors Auction today, Wednesday, May 9, which was packed with interesting and fascinating local history items.

A painting of a miner which was placed in the auction.

Among them was a large collection of National Union of Mineworkers items relating to Durham Gala, the Miner's Strike and general mining days.

It included pit lamps, miners' badges and artworks by mining artists Robert Olley and Tom McGuinness.

The items were all sold for a total of £6,000.

Another interesting lot was a Victorian etched glass and memorabilia from The Victoria Hall Disaster 1883 in Sunderland, where 183 children were killed in one of the worst stampedes in history. which sold for £55.

A rare Sunderland Bridge lottery ticket.

A rare Sunderland Bridge Lottery Ticket went for £35.

And, Tyne Mosaic, 1941, 36 black and white vertical photographs issued by No. 4 Squadron ‘On Her Majesty’s Service’, sold for £35.

For more information about the auction house and upcoming auctions contact info@boldonauctions.co.uk or telephone 0191 537 2630.