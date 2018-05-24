Ministerial approval for Hebburn firm’s new home

A South Tyneside business has been given the ministerial seal of approval.

Digital technology solutions provider Beyond Digital Solutions recently moved to its new premises in Monkton Business Park after securing vital funds to help it innovate and grow its business.

Andrew Griffiths cuts the ribbon, watched by Mayor of South Tyneside Coun Ken Stephenson, Mayoress Mrs Cathy Stephenson, Beyond Digital's Louise Richley and Jarrow MP Stephen Hepburn

In 2015 the company successfully secured £150,000 from the North East Accelerator Fund from Northstar Ventures which enabled growth and success with regional and national clients, ultimately leading to securing the new office location.

New funds recently announced by the North East Fund will provide similar opportunities to help SMEs grow their business and develop innovations.

To mark the event the new office was officially opened by a government Minister as part of his visit to the Borough.

Minister for Small Business Andrew Griffiths cut the ribbon and raised a glass to celebrate the move to new premises.

The new premises allowed the company to create a more bespoke environment, including a hi-tech Demo Suite and their newly created technology ‘sensory room’, where clients can be engaged with ‘the art of the possible’ in digital technology solutions.

Louise Richley, Managing Director of Beyond Digital, urged other firms to make the most of the available money: “The funding was vital in helping us to innovate,” she said.

“I would encourage other small businesses to look into the North East Fund and see if it can help to drive forward their business.

“In addition to the funding, we found the support of South Tyneside Council to be invaluable when it came to helping us find a new office. Their forward-thinking and commercial approach means that I didn’t hesitate about relocating within the Borough.”

The company boasts a number of big names among its client list including Greggs, Northern Gas networks and Barker and Stonehouse.

Leader of the Council Councillor Iain Malcolm said: “It is fantastic to see another digital business re-investing in South Tyneside.

“It is great to see a South Tyneside company doing so well at the forefront of digital technology. By accessing the funding available it has been able to make a real difference to the way it does its business and provide an enhanced service for its customers”.