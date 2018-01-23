Missing dog to be reunited with owner after firefighters help him to safety

Toby the dog is set to be handed back to his owners after he sparked a rescue call when he ended up in water at Hebburn Marina.

Firefighters were called to the spot on the River Tyne at noon today after the pet was seen in difficulties.

The dog had been in the water, but had managed to get out of the River Tyne by the time they arrived.

He was taken by the crew to a nearby vets for a check up.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service posted a photo of the dog on its Facebook page to let followers know about the incident.

As a result, the dog's owners, who have been appealing for help to find Toby since he went missing from Walker on Wednesday, January 17, heard about the rescue and got in touch to say he is theirs.

Now efforts are under way to get the elderly black and white Border Collie back to them.