A brother and sister who went missing have turned up safe and well.

Kristina Mikova, 14, and her brother Kamil Mikova, 13, went missing from their home in Newcastle earlier this week, sparking an appeal from Northumbria Police to locate them.

Kristina Mikova

Thankfully, they have now turned up.

Northumbria Police tweeted: "Good News: Missing teenagers Kristina Mikova and her brother Kamil Miko have now been found safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and helped locate them!"