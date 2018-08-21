Misty morning will give way to another warm, humid day in North East

The North East is set for another warm and humid today, after a misty start.

After a cloudy start, with a little drizzle here and there, especially on the hills, it will get brighter.

Bright or sunny spells will develop during the morning, but still with the risk of the odd shower.

Winds will be light, and it will feel warm and humid, and the maximum temperature of 23°C.

Tonight will see some clear spells, and it will stay dry in the east, but some light rain or drizzle is likely after midnight on the hills, where it will become rather windy.

Tomorrow will be breezy at first, with rain spreading southeast during the morning.

The rain will be locally heavy on the hills, but drier, brighter, and fresher from the northwest through the afternoon. The maximum temperature will be 20°C.

The outlook for later in the week is sunny spells and scattered showers on Thursday, becoming more frequent and heavier towards the evening.

Further showers are expected on Friday and Saturday, locally heavy and perhaps thundery. It will be windy at times and rather cool.