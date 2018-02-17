Modern-day version of classic fairytale aims to enchant audiences across South Tyneside

A modern-day version of classic fairytale Little Red Riding Hood is aiming to enchant audiences across South Tyneside.

Wee Red and Her Wolf will be part of the Cultural Spring’s Bite-Size Theatre commission, which will put on four short pieces of theatre at a series of community venues in the borough over the next few weeks.

Katie Doherty.

Wee Red, written by Laura Lindow, will be the first of four performances - each accompanied by a meal - to be performed.

“It’s a funny, engaging story and the accompanying music and sound effects will play an important part in the telling of the story,” Laura said.

“Ivar is very interested in health and safety, while Granny Gonk prefers allowing people to explore their own boundaries, allowing wild things to be wild.

“Our story doesn’t say which approach is right or wrong, just that knowledge provides protection against dangers.”

Wee Red is written for young people aged seven and above, and their families, and we’ve not sanitised the fairytale for young people – it’s not a ‘vegetarian’ ending Natalie Querol, producer

The play is being produced by Natalie Querol, from The Empty Space.

“Laura and I first started talking about reworking a fairytale about three years ago,” she said.

“We wanted to update a traditional story to make it more relevant to young people today, and with Wee Red we’re looking at those first moments when a young person is away from the watchful gaze of a parent or guardian and needs to take responsibility for themselves.

“It’s the story of Wee Red, her over-protective brother Ivar, who runs a soup factory, their grandmother Granny Gonk, and, of course, The Wolf.

“Wee Red is written for young people aged seven and above, and their families, and we’ve not sanitised the fairytale for young people – it’s not a ‘vegetarian’ ending.”

The performance will be accompanied by a soundscape created by musician Katie Doherty, who has been working in with young people at workshops across South Tyneside.

Wee Red will be at Whitburn Parish Hall on February 24; South Shields Scout Hut on February 25; Jarrow Hall on March 10; The Customs House on March 11 and; Bilton Hall Community Trust on March 25.

For more information and tickets, visit www.theculturalspring.org.uk