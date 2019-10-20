More than 100 homes left without electricity after power cut in Sunderland and South Tyneside
Teams from Northern Powergrid are working on a power cut affecting around around 170 homes in Sunderland.
Homes and business in the SR6 postcode area of Sunderland have been affected by loss of power. This area includes Sunderland, Cleadon and Whitburn.
The problem was first reported at around 3pm on Sunday, October 20 and is believed to be caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment.
It is estimated that electricity will be restored by 6.15pm on Sunday, October 20.
Information on the Northern Powergrid’s website said: “The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves your area.
“Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible.”
To report a power cut in your area you can call the Northern Powergrid 24-hour national helpline on 105.