More homes in South Tyneside have better broadband after investment

Homes and business across South Tyneside now have access high speed, fibre based broadband following an investment by the council.

A total of 4,700 properties have been upgraded by engineers from Openreach as part of a multi million pound Digital Durham programme.

Premises include those in Boldon Colliery, South Shields and Jarrow have been upgraded. The work followed on from properties in Whitburn, Hebburn, East Boldon, Bede Trading Estate and the Viking Industrial Estate. A further 368 will be upgraded under current roll-out plans.

Coun Ed Malcolm, Lead Member for Resources and Innovation at South Tyneside Council, said: “This is excellent news for the Borough and shows South Tyneside to be at the forefront of superfast broadband coverage for our residents and businesses.

“Our work with the Digital Durham partnership and investment into the programme has ensured we have already surpassed the UK Government’s 95 per cent target and, as work continues to extend coverage further, more of our residents will have the opportunity to benefit from faster broadband speeds.”

Digital Durham is a partnership of 10 local authorities - led by Durham County Council and BT Group - which aims to bring superfast broadband to homes and businesses in areas not included in commercial fibre rollouts.

In total, £34 million has been invested in Digital Durham by Durham County Council, BT Group, the Government’s Broadband Delivery UK (BDUK) programme and public sector partners in South Tyneside, Gateshead, Sunderland, North Tyneside and Tees Valley.

Derek Richardson, Openreach programme director for the North East, added: “Although South Tyneside is an urban area, work to boost speeds across the borough has been vital.”

For details visit www.digitaldurham.org