To many the winter weather is a curse.

To others it is a blessing as work and school closures allow families to spend some unexpected time together.

Here is a selection of your snow pictures. Some fun, some atmospheric.

Our thanks to everyone who has taken the time to share them with us.

Why not add to the collection by emailing gazette.news@northeast-press.co.uk or posting them to our Facebook page here?

Cannot see or use the picture gallery link above? Try here.