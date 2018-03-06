More rain expected to fall in North East today

The promenade at Seaburn in Sunderland.
Further rainfall is expected today in the North East amid flooding problems on the region's roads.

Forecasters at the Met Office say it will be a mostly cloudy morning, with rain at times.

Any snow will be limited to the highest ground.

Brighter conditions will then spread to the north during the afternoon, but with a risk of a few showers.

Brisk easterly winds easing later with a maximum temperature of 6 °C.

Tonight will be largely dry with clear period. A frost is likely with some patchy mist and fog.

Tomorrow there will be occasional showers across the hills, but elsewhere a mainly dry, bright morning.

Scattered showers then developing across the region for the afternoon, with bright spells.

Winds will be mostly light and there is expected to be a maximum temperature of 7 °C.