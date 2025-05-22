More than 1,400 runners take on coastal run from South Shields to Roker Pier

More than 1,400 North East runners have taken on a seven-mile coastal run.

On Sunday, May 18, more than 1,400 North East club runners gathered on South Shields beach to take on the seven-mile run to Roker Pier.

The gathering was to celebrate the 25th running of the popular PGS Law Pier to Pier race - organised by the Sunderland Strollers running club.

To “officially” complete the run, runners must keep to coastal paths and the beaches, with the finishing straight being on the sand just a few metres from the pier wall at Roker.

More than 1,400 took on the PGS Pier to Pier Run on Sunday, May 18. | Nik Prowse

The runners had to brave a windy and cold Sunday morning; however, it wasn’t all bad a the wind gave the competitors a helping tailwind.

The event saw Fred Davies, of the Heaton Harriers, bringing home a new course record of 35 minutes and 15 seconds - beating the former record of 36 minutes and 44 seconds, which had been in place since 2001.

Fred led home Liam Taylor, of the Sunderland Harriers, who is a multiple previous winner and he also broke the course record.

Alex Sneddon, of the Jarrow & Hebburn Running Club, took first place in the ladies race. | Nik Prowse

Alex Sneddon, of the Jarrow & Hebburn Running Club, took first place in the ladies race for the third time and she was followed by Anna Pigford, of the Houghton Harriers.

Organisers have stated that 1,453 runners crossed the finish line, which turned out to be 95% of the event entrants.

Harry Harrison, the race director, has highlighted that the event is gaining in popularity with each passing year and he is already looking ahead to 2026.

Fred Davies, of the Heaton Harriers, won the men's race - bringing home a new course record in the process. | Nik Prowse

He commented: "The race has got more and more popular with all entries selling in less than eight hours this year, we were delighted to see so many finishers.

“Next year’s race will be on Sunday, May 17, with entries expected to open in February 2026.”

The full race results of the PGS Pier to Pier 2025 can be found at: https://my.raceresult.com/273193/.

