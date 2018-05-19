More than 2,000 pledge to wear pink and blue to honour of Chloe and Liam next week

South Tyneside is set to be awash with pink and blue as family, friends and the community come together to celebrate the lives of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry.

The simple idea - by Chloe’s uncle Glenn Rowe - is in response to people’s queries on how people could pay tribute to the couple on May 22 - the anniversary of their deaths in the Manchster bomb blast.

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

People are being asked to wear the colours associated with the much-loved pair - and more than 2,000 companies, schools, groups and individuals from across South Tyneside and beyond getting behind the campaign.

Chloe, 17 and Liam, 19, were among the 22 killed in the Manchester Arena attack.

While that date brings heartache for so many, their families are keen for people to concentrate more on the full-of-life, fun-loving, vibrant, couple that they were, rather than the horrific event that unfolded that night.

People are also being asked to post their pink and blue pictures on the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust Facebook page.

Glenn said: “When I first started this, I thought maybe we could reach 500 groups and individuals, but never did I expect this outcome. It really has been so overwhelming - there is no other word to describe it.

“I think being able to wear pink and blue on the day gives people a way of showing their support to the families.

“It’s a way of moving away from the doom and gloom of what happened that night and help spread a message of love and unity - something Chloe and Liam represented.

“The response we have received proves there are a lot of nice people in the world.”

A special event will take place outside South Shields Town Hall, from 10am, on Tuesday - open to the public - to celebrate the lives of the two teenagers.

It will be led by family friend Customs House executive director Ray Spencer and attended by the Mayor of South Tyneside Ken Stephenson.

A book will be opened within the town hall where people can write their own memories of Chloe and Liam.