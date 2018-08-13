More tickets released for South Shields Lecture by former Prime Minister

High demand has resulted in the release of more tickets for a visit to South Shields by former Prime Minister Sir John Major.

Sir John, who led the Conservative government from 1990-97, will present the annual South Shields Lecture next month.

He follows famous names such as actor Patrick Stewart, comedian Jo Brand and film producer David Puttnam.

The lecture will take the form of a conversation between organiser and former South Shields Labour MP David Miliband and Sir John followed by questions from the audience.

Its title is Britain, Europe and the Future of Politics.

Mr Miliband said: "I am honoured that Sir John has agreed to come to South Shields in September.

"We are living through momentous national decisions, notably in respect of our relations with the rest of Europe, and so respectful, informed discussion has never been more important.

"The South Shields Lecture was established to bring national and international perspectives to South Shields and Sir John’s voice is one that needs to be heard.”

Sir John said: “I was delighted to accept David Miliband’s invitation to deliver the South Shields Lecture and did so without hesitation.

"Politics does not always have to be a battleground, and I believe that the more electors see politicians engaging and debating with each other without rancour, across the political divide, the better it will be for public life.

"I very much look forward to my discussion with David Miliband in September.”

Sponsored by the Port of Tyne, the lecture will be hosted at Harton Academy, in Lisle Road, South Shields, on Friday, September 28, starting at 6.30pm.

Tickets are free but are limited to two per household.

Requests should be made by email to events@harton-tc.co.uk

Remember to include name, full address and contact number and the name and address of the other guest who will be attending if two tickets have been requested.