Mother’s Day: The best South Tyneside florists, according to Google reviews

Flowers are an extremely popular gift for Mother’s Day (Sunday, March 30), especially a high-quality bouquet from a florist in the borough.

To help you pick out the best florist for you, we’ve taken a look at Google reviews to find out which florists are the best in South Tyneside.

We have many across the borough so there is plenty to choose from, but remember - Mother’s Day is a very busy time of year for florists.

Take a look at the best South Tyneside florists, according to Google reviews.

1 . Best florists in South Tyneside These are the best florists in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Blossoms & Bows, East Boldon Blossoms & Bows, on Langholm Road, in East Boldon has a 5* rating from 22 Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Bloom Studio, South Shields The Bloom Studio, on Millais Gardens, in South Shields has a 5* rating from 18 Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales