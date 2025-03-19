Mother’s Day: The best South Tyneside florists, according to Google reviews

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 19th Mar 2025, 12:25 BST

According to Google reviews, these are the best florists in South Tyneside.

Flowers are an extremely popular gift for Mother’s Day (Sunday, March 30), especially a high-quality bouquet from a florist in the borough.

To help you pick out the best florist for you, we’ve taken a look at Google reviews to find out which florists are the best in South Tyneside.

We have many across the borough so there is plenty to choose from, but remember - Mother’s Day is a very busy time of year for florists.

Blossoms & Bows, on Langholm Road, in East Boldon has a 5* rating from 22 Google reviews.

The Bloom Studio, on Millais Gardens, in South Shields has a 5* rating from 18 Google reviews.

Thanks a Bunch, on Station Road, in Hebburn has a 4.9* rating from 57 Google reviews.

