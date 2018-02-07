Motorcyclist pronounced dead at scene of off-road crash

A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead at the scene of an off-road smash.

The crash happened on the old mineral line, off Mill Lane, near the Cock Crow Inn in Hebburn

The motorbike collided with a barrier at about 9.15pm, last night, causing the rider to fall and and sustain fatal injuries.

The rider, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in South Tyneside.

"The collision happened at 9.15pm on Wednesday, February 7, on the old mineral line off Mill Lane in Hebburn, near to the Cock Crow Inn.

"For reasons yet to be established a motorbike collided with a barrier causing the rider to come off the bike and suffer fatal injuries.

"The rider, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1061 of 070218."

Last night, the force tweeted that it was urging motorists to avoid Mill Lane, with local diversions are in place.