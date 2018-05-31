MP answers appeal by South Shields charity which helps the elderly

A voluntary group which tackles loneliness and isolation among the elderly is on the look out for volunteers.

Contact the Elderly organises monthly Sunday afternoon tea parties for small groups of older people, aged 75 and over, who live alone.

offering a regular and vital friendship link every month and recently had a visit from South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck.

The group’s development officer Valerie Walker said: “We’re so glad Mrs Lewell-Buck MP has volunteered to help us reach out to even more isolated older people - even signing up to host a tea party in South Shields.

“We hope more people in our community will volunteer to help us expand our service.

Mrs Lewell-Buck said: “Contact the Elderly is a wonderful initiative and I am well aware of the devastating impact loneliness can have on older people.

“Currently there are around 4,000 people over the age of 75 living alone in South Shields and we know that older people are especially vulnerable to loneliness and social isolation.

“This can lead to serious effects to health so it is important that we do all we can to tackle this issue and I am very much looking forward to hosting a tea party myself.

“However, here in Shields, sadly, the number of volunteers are too low, so I’m asking the good people of the town to get involved and get in touch with this wonderful charity, so we can do our bit to help combat loneliness for older people in Shields.”

The group particularly need volunteer drivers and hosts, If you would like to volunteer or find out more, call Valerie on 0191 2420186 or valerie.walker@contact-the-elderly.org.uk