MP calls for scrapping of ‘extortionate’ hospital parking charges

Jarrow MP Stephen Hepburn is calling on the Government to scrap ‘extortionate’ hospital car parking charges in England.

Research published by Unison last year highlighted that some NHS hospitals in England are charging staff fees of about £100 a month just to park.

Stephen Hepburn MP said: “It is totally wrong patients, NHS staff and those visiting loved ones in hospital are being forced to pay, what is essentially, a tax on sickness and a tax on drivers using NHS services.

“Private companies are making profits from the taxpayer and the most vulnerable people in our society. This must stop and I will continue to press the Government to take action and end this injustice.”