MP Emma Lewell-Buck: 'Theresa May's time as PM may well be over'

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck has welcomed the rejection of the Brexit deal tonight and said that Theresa May's time as PM 'may well be over' following a no confidence motion.

Speaking after the deal was overwhelmingly rejected by MPs in the House of Commons by 230 votes, Mrs Lewell-Buck said that there is a 'small window of opportunity to negotiate a better deal.'

MPs rejected Theresa May's Brexit plans by an emphatic 432 votes to 202.

The 230-vote margin of defeat was by far the worst suffered by any Government in a meaningful division since at least the First World War and in normal circumstances would be enough to force a Prime Minister from office.

Following the defeat, Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn put down a motion of no confidence in the Government.

It will be debated and voted on tomorrow and if it is successful, there will be 14 days for a new government to be formed, or a general election will be scheduled.

Mrs Lewell-Buck said: "I think this deal would have been quite damaging.

"We have a small window of opportunity to negotiate a better deal and that is what I want to focus efforts on.

"We want a deal that protects jobs and the local economy."

She continued: "I have said all along that I wanted to have a cross-party consensus lead on a deal.

"The clock is ticking for the Prime Minister to reach out and have these debates.

"Jeremy Corbyn did the right thing calling the vote of no confidence.

"I think Theresa May's time as Prime Minister may well be over."