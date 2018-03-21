MP to continue campaign for drug to be available on NHS

The MP for Jarrow and Hebburn has thrown his support behind Emma and Chris Corr as they campaign for a wonder drug to be made available on the NHS.

Orkambi, corrects faults in the lungs on a cellular level rather than just treating the symptoms of cystic fibrosis.

It is this the couple, along with other campaigners, are fighting for to be made available on the NHS.

They are being backed in their fight by MP Stephen Hepburn who spoke of the life their young daughter leads as she battles each day against the condition.

Cystic fibrosis, a condition where fluid builds up the lungs.

If treated, those with the condition can achieve a normal life expectancy, rather than the average of 30. Orkambi works by helping water and salt pass normally out of the lungs.

Mr Hepburn said: “I was proud to speak in this debate, representing local people and families who suffer from Cystic Fibrosis. Their lives could be transformed if Orkambi is made available on the NHS.

“In total, 550 people from the Jarrow constituency alone signed the petition so I’d like to thank all of the local campaigners that managed to secure this debate in Parliament.

“The final decision is with Government Ministers and I will keep pressing them so they get round the table with the drug companies, NICE and the NHS to resolve this and break the deadlock as a matter of urgency.”

The family thanked the MP and those who backed the campaign for their support.