Much-loved Jarrow Brownie pack leader and Salvation Army supporter remembered

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Brownie leader and Salvation Army volunteer.

Irene Mood, from Jarrow, died aged 88, on January 8, following a short illness.

Irene Mood was a popular Bownie leader in Jarrow.

The great-grandmother was well known for role as Brown Owl with the Jarrow 6th SA Brownies from 1970 to 1991.

During her 21 years of service she won many awards and her family say many women in Jarrow will have been on one of her Brownie pack holidays as a child.

A devoted volunteer, Irene was also well-known for her work with the Salvation Army in Jarrow - where she ran the over 60s group for around 25 years in the 80s and 90s.

Her granddaughter Joanna McVeigh, 40, from Hebburn, said: “She was very well know. She religiously read her Gazette every day and has been in it several times over the years in so many different stories.

Irene Mood was well known for her volunteering in Jarrow.

“Some I imagine connected to the play group she ran, her Brownie pack she ran, the over sixties group she led, the jumble sales she ran, as well as the coffee mornings, fundraisers and her massive involvement within the Salvation Army spanning decades.

“Whatever their age, I think every person in Jarrow somehow knew her or has been a recipient of her kindness and generosity.

“You couldn’t walk down the street with her without someone saying,‘hi Brown Owl’.

During her time with the Salvation Army, Irene ran regular jumble sales and would sell the Salvation Army paper known as the ‘War Cry’ in public houses around Jarrow in the 80s.

Much-loved grandmother and mother Irene Mood has sadly died.

She was also well recognised for standing in the precinct in Jarrow collecting for the Salvation Army.

Irene ran the play group at Borough Road for many years, from the 60s to the 80s and also worked as a nursery nurse at Clervaux Nursery in Jarrow early 70s.

The mum-of-four had six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He eldest granddaughter Joanna, added: “She was heavily involved with the Salvation Army for more than 40 years, it was her life.

Irene Mood with her Brownie pack.

“Jarrow has lost one of the most amazing people.

“You may know her from a host of different places.

“To you she could have been Ms Mood, Brown Owl, Irene, Auntie Irene, Ma Mood, Miss Anderson and ‘the wife from the Salvation Army’, a customer in your shop or someone you will have seen in and around her beloved Jarrow.

“We knew as a family how loved she was by so many and we never minded sharing her.

“There was always enough of her kindness, caring and compassion to go around and a smile for all.”

Joanna posted about her nana on the Jarrow Memories Facebook group and was touched to see dozens of people has left tributes to her.

Irene Moood’s funeral service will be held at the Jarrow Salvation Army Hall on Monday, January 21, at 1.30pm.

It will be followed by the crematorium at 2.45pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers will go to the Jarrow Salvation Army.