Multi-million park revamp plans in South Shields go on show

People can find out more about plans to restore one of South Tyneside’s best loved parks at information days taking place this week.

South Tyneside Council is restoring the historic North Marine Park at South Shields seafront to its original Victoria splendour, with support from a £2.4m National Lottery grant.

As part of the £3.2m scheme, preliminary work is starting on site early this year, with contractors expected to begin the construction in the summer, doing the work in phases so that the park remains open for visitors.

The Information sessions are taking place at Haven Point leisure complex in Pier Parade, tomorrow, from 3pm to 7pm and Friday, from 3pm to 7pm.

People will get the opportunity to meet Jade Ridley, who was recently appointed as parks officer and see the latest plans for the restoration work and new children’s play area.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “The park is an important part of our cultural heritage.

“The restoration will ensure the park’s heritage is retained while leaving a legacy for future generations to enjoy.”

Key elements of the project include creating better links with Littlehaven Promenade and improving the area around the Lawe Top, which as the park’s highest point, acts as a viewing platform for the coastline, harbour and mouth of the river.

Improvements to the park’s open areas, lighting, seating, footpaths and bowling area are also planned and tere are also plans to develop interpretation features and art work installations at the bandstand, grotto and Lawe Top area as well as create an event programme and ‘pay to play’ activities such as pitch and putt and bowling.

The park will remain open as the construction work is phased and is expected to take around 12 months to complete.