Multi-million pound park revamp in South Shields gets readers’ backing

People in South Tyneside have given their backing for a multi-million pound restoration project of a historic seafront park.

The Gazette revealed yesterday that work to return North Marine Park, in South Shields, to its original Victorian glory could now become a reality.

It comes after a successful bid from the National Lottery’s Heritage Lottery Fund secured a £2.4million boost to the project.

The news was welcomed by South Tyneside Council and the Friends of North and South Marine Park.

It has also been cheered by readers commenting on the Gazette’s Facebook page.

Chris Watson posted: “Great news. I take my daughter for walks through it all the time in the summer. Will be great with a bit of money spent on it.”

Stephen Moran wrote: “Excellent news, will look forward to seeing the end result.”

Mary Schuch said: “Great news! South Marine Park needs new picnic benches too please.”

Andrea Miller added: “If the park is updated with the Heritage fund, it will become a tourist attraction along with the coast, which in turn will increase footfall to the town centre, which will then benefit the town.”

Karen Dawson posted: “You don’t realise how lucky you are in South Shields with the fantastic parks and public spaces.”

Work is expected to start later this year, once planning permission has been granted and a contractor is put in place. Plans put forward with help from a previous £194,000 grant can now come to fruition.

A number of changes have been planned for the park, which was first opened in June 1890.

These include creating better links between the park and Littlehaven Promenade and Seawall and the area around the Lawe Top.

A new themed play area will be created to reflect the borough’s maritime links and Roman heritage while the park’s original features will be restored such as the grotto and grand promenade staircase. Other improvements include to the park’s lighting, seating, footpaths and bowling area.

The revamp follows previous work at South Marine Park which underwent a £5million restoration, thanks to support from National Lottery Players, through the Heritage Lottery Fund.

For information on the plans to restore North Marine Park, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/northmarinepark

Anyone interested in getting involved in the restoration project can email the group at friendsoftheparksouthshields@yahoo.com