Mum and son in court to face South Shields dog attack charge

A mum and son accused of having a dog that viciously mauled a woman face a trial by jury in the summer.

Nancy and Scott Sehman are suspected of being either the owner of or in charge of a Japanese Akita which allegedly attacked the female in South Shields last August.



The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and required hospital treatment.



Nancy, 52, of Julian Street, South Shields, and Scott, 32, officially of no fixed address, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, both charged with being the owner or person in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing injury.



They were not asked to enter pleas to the charge.



Judge Paul Sloan set a trial date for August 21.



A further case management hearing will be held on June 8.



Both have been granted bail in the meantime.

Nancy Sehman.