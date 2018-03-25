Mum of three faces jail for taking psychoactive substance into prison

A mum who smuggled a psychoactive drug into prison during a visit has been warned she may be locked up herself.

Kirsty Wilson took 28.7g of the banned drug NSS, or “new psychoactive substance” into HMP Northumberland, where she was a visitor last September.

At Newcastle Crown Court, the 29-year-old, of Masefield Drive, South Shields, pleaded guilty to conveying a prohibited article into prison.

Her case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report, but the mum-of-three was warned by a judge she faces going to jail “notwithstanding the fact you have children”.

Mr recorder Singh warned the mum-of-three: “Normally someone in your position would go immediately to custody.

“You should therefore come back expecting a custodial sentence.”

Brian Hegarty, defending, said Wilson has been out of trouble for more than 10 years and has had children since then.