Mum’s mission to end period poverty in South Tyneside

A Hebburn mum has launched a Facebook campaign to tackle period poverty after learning girls were missing school because they couldn’t afford sanitary products.

Natalie Cawkwell wants young women to get through life without the fear of an extra monthly strain on already stretched finances.

The 23-year-old had a huge response when she asked family and friends to donate to females in need.

Natalie, who has a nine-month-old baby boy, set up a Facebook page called The Period Poverty Project.

She has had such positive feedback that she’s now hired a hall to hold her first drop-in session at the end of the month.

Natalie, who graduated from Northumbria University with a degree in Human Biosciences in July, said: “I started the period poverty project after I read an article about how some girls were missing school because their parents couldn’t afford the expense of periods.

“I realise periods aren’t something people even think about when planning their finances and most people luckily don’t need to. It got me thinking how many people might be struggling so I gradually built up a collection of sanitary products and posted on Facebook, asking if anyone would like one.

“So many people contacted me that I’ve now made a Facebook page and have various donation options for people.

“I’m also hiring a room in a couple of weeks to run a drop-in session and will continue to do so if all goes well.”

The first session will be held on Tuesday, August 28, from 1.15pm to 3pm on Floor 1 of Hebburn Central.