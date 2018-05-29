Mum to scale new heights to say thank you for those supporting her son

The mother of a South Tyneside youngster who is living with a rare chromosome disorder is getting set to scale new heights to raise cash for the organisations who are supporting her son.

Lynsey Baxter, from Hebburn, has already raised thousands of pounds for Sunderland Eye Infirmary after medical experts helped to save her oldest son Harry’s sight.

Lynsey Baxter's son Oscar.

The 11-year-old had been diagnosed as a youngster as having Coats Disease - a rare eye disorder that can cause full or partial blindness,

Now, the 36-year-old mum-of-two is turning her attention to raising funds for the Centre for Life and Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle - as well as Unique - a support network for those living with a rare condition - this time by climbing Ben Nevis in her younger son Oscar’s name. The climb of Britain’s highest mountain will take place in September.

The five-year-old, who attends St Aloysius Primary in Hebburn, was diagnosed with a rare chromosome disorder which causes him to have multiple health issues and has slowed down his development.

The family, from Blackpool Parade, Hebburn, also have an anxious wait to find out whether he has a second chromosome disorder which is affecting his sight.

It has been a frustrating time for us as he was backwards and forwards to hospital. We just couldn’t seem to get any answers as to what was wrong with him and why? - Until now. Lynsey Baxter

Oscar’s chromosome disorder has only recently been discovered - following more than four years of tests after Lynsey first took her son to the doctors at nine months old.

The youngster’s illness was originally diagnosed as a viral infection but Oscar was eventually referred to a specialist who thought it may be immature airways and bronchitis.

He continued to receive treatment but, when he failed to walk or talk and by pre-school was unable to hold a pen.

The condition of global development delay was thought to be the issue.

Oscar Richardson undergoing tests

Lynsey said: “He was in mainstream nursery and was behind on everything. He was still behind in pre-school and couldn’t even hold a pen and his fine motor skills weren’t what they should have been.

“He has no control over a pen. He can do a straight line but that’s about it.”

She added: “They were still looking at him and carrying out tests and at one point they thought he might have a muscle wasting disease - but it wasn’t that.

“He was sent for genetics testing last year. It has been a long wait but we have now found out he has a rare chromosome disorder.

Oscar Richardson in hospital

“There is only one other person like him.

“We are now waiting to see whether he has a second chromosome disorder which is effecting his eyes.”

Lynsey added: “Oscar is just one of the happiest little boys you could ever meet. He gets attention wherever he goes nd has not got a bad bone in his body. He just takes everything in his stride.”

She added: “By doing Ben Nevis, I just want to give something back to the people who have helped my son.

“It has been a frustrating time for us as he was backwards and forwards to hospital. We just couldn’t seem to get any answers as to what was wrong with him and why? - Until now.”

Lynsey is receiving support through the Unique charity which has put her in touch with other families going through similar difficulties.

Lynsey Baxter with son's Oscar and Harry.

Lynsey is aiming to carry out the climb of Ben Nevis in September supported by family and friends and aims to riaes raise £2,000 in the process.

Anyone who would like to make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lynsey-baxter

Lynsey Baxter is going to climb Ben Nevis.