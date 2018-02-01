Murder investigation launched after house fire

A murder investigation has been launched after a body was found by firefighters called to tackle a house fire

At 12.05am on Thursday, February 1, police were called to an address on Robsons Way, Birtley, following a report of a fire.

The fire service attended and in the process of extinguishing the fire, found the body of a woman within the property.

A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Officers remain at the scene and are carrying out extensive enquiries into the incident.

Detective Inspector Paul Waugh from Northumbria Police, who is leading the investigation, said: “Since the incident last night we have established a cordon and carried out a number of house to house enquiries.

“There will be further police activity in the area today and extra officers in the area to offer reassurance to anyone with concerns.

“If anyone did see anything suspicious last night, or has information that may be useful to police, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 2 of 1/2/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.