Music legend Tony Christie set to wow crowds in South Shields

Music legend Tony Christie is bringing his 50-year back catalogue of hits to South Shields.

The singer, who has recorded over 40 albums and 70 singles in the course of his career, will appear at The Customs House at 7.30pm on Monday.

Tony, who cites Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald among his early influences, was offered a job as a singer in a band on the club circuit in the 1960s.

His chart breakthrough came in 1971, when Las Vegas became a UK hit, followed a few months later by I Did What I Did For Maria.

Later this year, the 75-year-old will release a new album of songs - his first album since 2016’s 50 Golden Greats .

His ambition is to release an album a year over the next five years and perform in countries he hasn’t performed in for many years.

Tickets for Tony Christie cost from £23 and are available from the Customs House box office.