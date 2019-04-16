Music show plan to raise cash for war veterans

A South Tyneside mum who is kickstarting a fundraising venture in aid of war veterans has brought a line-up of musicians together for a night of music and entertainment.

Susan Elder has lined up a number of musicians to help boost the coffers of the Poppy Appeal and give young singers the chance to shine.

The event will take place on Friday June 7 at the Iona Club in Station Road, Hebburn.

Singers Daniel James, Libby Elder, Bryan Robson and Conner Michael will take to the mic to provide the entertainment for the night, while raffles aim to help boost the overall funds.

Susan said: “I’ve been part of the poppy appeal for a number of years, but I have taken on a more active role.

“I wanted to do something which was a little bit more different to raise funds for the Poppy Appeal by hosting a charity music night.

“We have a number of singers who will be performing on the night and the ticket price includes a free raffle ticket, but there will also be the chance to buy more raffle tickets on the night.

“I have a number of donations from local businesses already, their support has been brilliant.”

The Poppy Appeal raised funds each year for the Royal British Legion. The charity was founded by veterans following World War One.

The charity provides help and support to service men and women, veterans and their families.

Tickets are available, priced £5, from the Iona Club.