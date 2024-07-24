‘My best song yet’ - Jarrow singer Lauren Amour launches her first single of 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Singer-songwriter Lauren Amour, from Jarrow, will be releasing her first single of 2024 on Friday, July 26.
Lauren wrote ‘Broken Hearted Girls Club’ while she was going through a break up during a trip to the United States of America back in 2022.
The 27-year-old decided to use her experience and emotions from that difficult time and channel them into a song.
Lauren has explained to the Gazette that she wanted the song to be relatable for anyone going through a break up.
She commented: “This was something that I wrote when I was out in the US back in 2022 doing some song writing sessions.
“I was broken up with while I was out there so I just put all the emotions that I was feeling at the time into this song.
“However, I didn’t want to just write a song that was specific to what I was going through, I wanted something that everyone could relate with.
“Then I thought of the phrase ‘Broken Hearted Girls Club’ and checked on social media to see if anyone else was using it.
“I saw that it no one was using it so I couldn’t believe that I had just invented this club.
“I then played the song for my management who told me that it was a special song and that we needed to keep it for the right time.
Stay up to date with the Shields Gazette’s latest headlines and get a newsletter delivered to your inbox
“Since then I’ve had a lot of opportunities and everything has kind of just led up to now for it to be released.”
Lauren has stated that her latest release is her “best yet” and has thanked everyone in South Tyneside for supporting her on her journey so far.
She added: “Without sounding like a cliché, everyone closest to me agrees that it is without a doubt my best song so far.
“I write better when I’m really sad or if something bad has happened - I feel like this when I’m at my best in terms of writing songs.
“So when I’m happy, I struggle to write because I feel like I need some sort of strong emotions to connect me to my creativity.
“Also, the promotion for this song is going to be going on the big screen outside of The Lakeside Inn which I’m very excited to see, especially as it will be on a billboard.
“I can’t thank everyone in the borough enough for their support, it is so amazing to feel like everyone in my hometown is supporting me.”
‘Broken Hearted Girls Club’ will be released on Friday, July 26 - you can pre-save the release by visiting: https://vyd.co/LaurenAmourBrokenHeartedGirlsClub.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.