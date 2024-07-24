‘My best song yet’ - Jarrow singer Lauren Amour launches her first single of 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lauren Amour is set to release her newest single this Friday.

Singer-songwriter Lauren Amour, from Jarrow, will be releasing her first single of 2024 on Friday, July 26.

Lauren wrote ‘Broken Hearted Girls Club’ while she was going through a break up during a trip to the United States of America back in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old decided to use her experience and emotions from that difficult time and channel them into a song.

Lauren has explained to the Gazette that she wanted the song to be relatable for anyone going through a break up.

She commented: “This was something that I wrote when I was out in the US back in 2022 doing some song writing sessions.

Singer-songwriter Lauren Amour is set to release her first single of 2024. 'Broken Hearted Girls Club' is set to release this Friday. | Other 3rd Party

“I was broken up with while I was out there so I just put all the emotions that I was feeling at the time into this song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, I didn’t want to just write a song that was specific to what I was going through, I wanted something that everyone could relate with.

“Then I thought of the phrase ‘Broken Hearted Girls Club’ and checked on social media to see if anyone else was using it.

“I saw that it no one was using it so I couldn’t believe that I had just invented this club.

“I then played the song for my management who told me that it was a special song and that we needed to keep it for the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since then I’ve had a lot of opportunities and everything has kind of just led up to now for it to be released.”

Lauren has stated that her latest release is her “best yet” and has thanked everyone in South Tyneside for supporting her on her journey so far.

She added: “Without sounding like a cliché, everyone closest to me agrees that it is without a doubt my best song so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I write better when I’m really sad or if something bad has happened - I feel like this when I’m at my best in terms of writing songs.

Lauren has described her newest release as her "best song yet". | Other 3rd Party

“So when I’m happy, I struggle to write because I feel like I need some sort of strong emotions to connect me to my creativity.

“Also, the promotion for this song is going to be going on the big screen outside of The Lakeside Inn which I’m very excited to see, especially as it will be on a billboard.

“I can’t thank everyone in the borough enough for their support, it is so amazing to feel like everyone in my hometown is supporting me.”