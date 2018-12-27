Mystery over future of eyesore former pub in South Shields

Mystery surrounds the future of a derelict pub on a South Tyneside estate which had been earmarked for demolition.

The former Pickwick Arms in Dickens Avenue, Biddick Hall, is still standing despite council planning chiefs giving its owners the green light for it to be bulldozed back in August.

We want to know why this eyesore and trouble spot is not gone. Resident

Residents living near the trouble hit pub had hoped the building would be no more after a summer of yobs they described as ‘feral’ smashing windows and getting inside.

The incidents led to around 20 youngsters being visited by police and their parents spoken to.

But despite what people had hoped would be the start of the demolition when fences were put up three months ago.

It is understood work has taken place in the inside of the building.

The fences have since gone but but the building is still standing.

One resident, who wished not to be named, said: “We want to know why this eyesore and trouble spot is not gone.

“A fence was put up and the insides pulled out. But three months later the fences were taken down and the building left standing.”

The council owns the freehold for the land and has leased the property to borough businessman Jason Singh.

He submitted a demolition application through his agent, chartered surveyor Malcolm Holmes, of Sunderland-based ABP Property Consultants - which was granted earlier this year by the council.

At the time Mr Holmes said negotiations over the land’s future had been made complicated by the involvement of three parties - the council, Mr Singh and the Church Commissioners, who may also have a stake through restrictions imposed on the land’s potential use.

Mr Singh could not be contacted for comment.

A spokesman for the council said: “The council does not own the pub. The pub is held privately on a long lease.

“An application was submitted for demolition earlier in the year which the council granted.

“We remain in contact with the owners and their agent about their ambitions for the site.”