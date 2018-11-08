National award for council leader for work on South Shields multi-million revamp plan

The driving force behind the £100m project to change the face of South Shields has received a national award for his vision.

Coun Iain Malcolm, leader of South Tyneside Council, won an award for ‘Place shaping and Environment’ at the Local Government Information Unit Councillor Achievement Awards ceremony.

Leader of South Tyneside Council, Coun Iain Malcolm.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday evening at the Guildhall in London.

The award was for the work he has put in to the town’s South Shields 365 project and his involvement in creating the new Advanced Manufacturing Park being created near the Nissan site at Whitemare Pool.

Dr Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGiU, said: “It’s fantastic to hear stories of local councillors working selflessly for the community, bringing real benefits to residents. Coun Malcolm has demonstrated huge talent and dedication.”

Coun Malcolm said: “I’m delighted to receive this award on behalf of South Tyneside.

“Despite the difficult financial climate facing all sectors, we continue to drive forward our South Shields 365 masterplan to ensure the long term future for the town and we are thrilled our regeneration efforts have been recognised in this way.

“Regeneration schemes such as The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, Haven Point leisure complex, Littlehaven Promenade and Seawall and improvements to Sandhaven have strengthened the links between our riverside, town centre and foreshore areas and this is helping to create an environment for business growth across our retail, cultural and leisure offer.”

He added: “Our vision for the town, which is coming to fruition, is also helping to stimulate confidence and further investment from the private sector.

“The International Advanced Manufacturing Park is the most significant infrastructure project in this region for decades. This partnership working with Sunderland City Council on the development of the site will not only put the Borough, but the whole region, on the world stage for advanced manufacturing in the automotive industry and will bring high quality jobs and prosperity for local people.

“This award is further testament to the fact that South Tyneside is leading the way with its innovative approach to regeneration. The Borough has been transformed in the last decade with new housing, infrastructure, culture, leisure, transport and public realm investments and many local authorities are keen to learn from our approach.”