National fashion brand opens huge new Metrocentre store after fashion sales jump

Urban Outfitters has launched at the Metrocentre.

The brand now occupies a 8,000 sq ft store in Red Mall, joining retailers such as Zara and Mango, with the new store Urban Outfitters' first new opening of 2025. The move also coincides with an outperformance across retail sales at the Metrocentre this year - led by success in womenswear - which had a 13.1 per cent uplift in July vs the same period in 2024

Gavin Prior, centre director at Metrocentre, said: "Urban Outfitters is a fantastic addition to Metrocentre’s fashion line-up, giving shoppers access to one of the world’s most recognisable lifestyle brands.

"Its arrival, alongside the very successful and recent opening of Stradivarius and the strong performance from other fashion brands, demonstrates the continued strength of our increasing fashion offer,” he added.

“Metrocentre is proud to be the North East destination of choice for a number of major global brands, and where customers know they’ll find the latest styles all under one roof."

